IDEX Corporation (IEX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.99

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) established initial surge of 3.53% at $219.83, as the Stock market unbolted on October 26, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $222.06 and sunk to $214.55 before settling in for the price of $212.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IEX posted a 52-week range of $172.18-$240.33.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $206.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $197.59.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7536 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.24, operating margin was +23.65 and Pretax Margin of +20.97.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the IDEX Corporation industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Director sold 3,530 shares at the rate of 235.54, making the entire transaction reach 831,446 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,407. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s Director sold 14,763 for 235.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,482,592. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,262 in total.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.89) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +16.25 while generating a return on equity of 16.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.00% and is forecasted to reach 8.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IDEX Corporation (IEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.73, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.25.

In the same vein, IEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.72, a figure that is expected to reach 1.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IDEX Corporation (IEX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [IDEX Corporation, IEX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.07% While, its Average True Range was 5.95.