MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) 14-day ATR is 0.44: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.53% to $13.09. During the day, the stock rose to $13.26 and sunk to $13.03 before settling in for the price of $13.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTG posted a 52-week range of $11.38-$16.84.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $308.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $298.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.91.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 711 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +76.75 and Pretax Margin of +67.62.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 14.19, making the entire transaction reach 70,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,000.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.49) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +53.55 while generating a return on equity of 13.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.64, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.63.

In the same vein, MTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Going through the that latest performance of [MGIC Investment Corporation, MTG]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.08 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.07 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.