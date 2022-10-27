No matter how cynical the overall market is Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) performance over the last week is recorded 6.80%

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.90% to $2.20. During the day, the stock rose to $2.32 and sunk to $2.155 before settling in for the price of $2.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUR posted a 52-week range of $1.84-$17.77.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -212.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.13 billion, simultaneously with a float of $315.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.63.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 46.20% institutional ownership.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.18) by $0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -212.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in the upcoming year.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.31.

In the same vein, AUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR)

[Aurora Innovation Inc., AUR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.