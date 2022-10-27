No matter how cynical the overall market is Ford Motor Company (F) performance over the last week is recorded 5.69%

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.08% to $12.82. During the day, the stock rose to $13.06 and sunk to $12.52 before settling in for the price of $12.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, F posted a 52-week range of $10.61-$25.87.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.02 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.94 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.99.

Ford Motor Company (F) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Ford Motor Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 52.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 24, this organization’s President, Ford Blue sold 25,892 shares at the rate of 12.41, making the entire transaction reach 321,340 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 511,605. Preceding that transaction, on May 13, Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,000,000 for 26.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 188,165,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 86,947,494 in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.45) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Company (F). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.47, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.41.

In the same vein, F’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

[Ford Motor Company, F] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.