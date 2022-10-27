No matter how cynical the overall market is Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) performance over the last week is recorded 3.77%

As on October 26, 2022, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) started slowly as it slid -0.72% to $34.37. During the day, the stock rose to $35.3313 and sunk to $34.31 before settling in for the price of $34.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUV posted a 52-week range of $30.20-$52.79.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 129.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $593.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $591.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.55.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Southwest Airlines Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 79.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27, this organization’s Director sold 2,300 shares at the rate of 45.70, making the entire transaction reach 105,098 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,296. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s Director sold 540 for 43.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,697. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,442 in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.18) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 129.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.00 in the upcoming year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.84, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.15.

In the same vein, LUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Southwest Airlines Co., LUV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.63 million was better the volume of 6.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.35% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.