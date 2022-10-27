No matter how cynical the overall market is, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) performance over the last week is recorded -2.53%

October 25, 2022, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) trading session started at the price of $9.59, that was 1.69% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.8816 and dropped to $9.475 before settling in for the closing price of $9.48. A 52-week range for TWKS has been $8.56 – $33.69.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -236.60%. With a float of $86.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.92, operating margin of +2.58, and the pretax margin is -1.26.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 27.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 216,800. In this transaction Chief Transformation Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $10.84, taking the stock ownership to the 142,755 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 16,118 for $11.82, making the entire transaction worth $190,443. This insider now owns 388,342 shares in total.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2.21 while generating a return on equity of -3.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -236.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.65 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s (TWKS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.86 in the near term. At $10.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.04.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Key Stats

There are 311,131K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.02 billion. As of now, sales total 1,070 M while income totals -23,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 332,110 K while its last quarter net income were -29,990 K.