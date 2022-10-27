No matter how cynical the overall market is Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) performance over the last week is recorded -5.11%

As on October 26, 2022, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.74% to $0.13. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1399 and sunk to $0.108 before settling in for the price of $0.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TUEM posted a 52-week range of $0.09-$2.94.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2047, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7463.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry. Tuesday Morning Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.70%, in contrast to 42.20% institutional ownership.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.00%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.03.

In the same vein, TUEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tuesday Morning Corporation, TUEM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.71 million was lower the volume of 1.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.0217.