No matter how cynical the overall market is YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) performance over the last week is recorded 10.51%

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price increase of 1.97% at $7.78. During the day, the stock rose to $7.98 and sunk to $7.66 before settling in for the price of $7.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YPF posted a 52-week range of $2.82-$7.69.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 43.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $393.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.72.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s current insider ownership accounts for 99.50%, in contrast to 47.50% institutional ownership.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.39) by $0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 47.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.81, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.60.

In the same vein, YPF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.08 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.