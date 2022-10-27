Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) EPS is poised to hit 4.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.37% at $82.07. During the day, the stock rose to $84.02 and sunk to $81.93 before settling in for the price of $83.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTR posted a 52-week range of $65.84-$117.25.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 59.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 585.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $550.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $532.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $87.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $88.66.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 23500 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.42, operating margin was +18.44 and Pretax Margin of +14.72.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. Nutrien Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 70.94% institutional ownership.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $2.73) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.38 while generating a return on equity of 13.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 585.00% and is forecasted to reach 14.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 59.89% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.83, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.06.

In the same vein, NTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 17.01, a figure that is expected to reach 4.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.07% While, its Average True Range was 3.81.