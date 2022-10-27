PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Open at price of $14.24: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.91% to $13.48. During the day, the stock rose to $14.52 and sunk to $13.46 before settling in for the price of $14.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAGS posted a 52-week range of $9.45-$39.33.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 55.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $331.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $328.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.04.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.47%, in contrast to 52.10% institutional ownership.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.22) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 53.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.46, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.68.

In the same vein, PAGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.77, a figure that is expected to reach 1.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

[PagSeguro Digital Ltd., PAGS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.