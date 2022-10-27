Paramount Global (PARA) 14-day ATR is 0.78: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on October 26, 2022, Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) started slowly as it slid -1.68% to $19.34. During the day, the stock rose to $20.08 and sunk to $19.295 before settling in for the price of $19.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PARA posted a 52-week range of $17.92-$39.21.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $649.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $584.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.41.

Paramount Global (PARA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Paramount Global’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 80.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Director bought 646,764 shares at the rate of 32.37, making the entire transaction reach 20,935,233 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,012,190.

Paramount Global (PARA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.51) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Paramount Global (PARA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.10, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42.

In the same vein, PARA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Global (PARA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Paramount Global, PARA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.5 million was lower the volume of 11.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.