Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $819.39K

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.05% to $278.90. During the day, the stock rose to $284.2889 and sunk to $276.715 before settling in for the price of $281.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PH posted a 52-week range of $230.44-$340.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 5.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $266.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $277.06.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 55090 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.65, operating margin was +17.75 and Pretax Margin of +10.18.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 86.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 10, this organization’s VP & Pres-Fluid Conn. Grp. sold 3,224 shares at the rate of 296.30, making the entire transaction reach 955,271 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,840. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 265.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 265,076. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,280 in total.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $4.65) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 15.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.40% and is forecasted to reach 20.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.68, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.05.

In the same vein, PH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.08, a figure that is expected to reach 4.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 20.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

[Parker-Hannifin Corporation, PH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.31% While, its Average True Range was 8.86.