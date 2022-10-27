Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.27

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price increase of 2.54% at $27.47. During the day, the stock rose to $27.90 and sunk to $27.04 before settling in for the price of $26.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PDCO posted a 52-week range of $23.87-$35.29.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.83, operating margin was +2.90 and Pretax Margin of +4.10.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. Patterson Companies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 82.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 06, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,180 shares at the rate of 29.58, making the entire transaction reach 301,141 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 78,032. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 06, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 4,889 for 29.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 144,930. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,449 in total.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.55) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +3.13 while generating a return on equity of 20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.96, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40.

In the same vein, PDCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.97, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.67 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.