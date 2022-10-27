Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) last week performance was 31.33%

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price increase of 27.02% at $1.11. During the day, the stock rose to $1.12 and sunk to $0.963 before settling in for the price of $0.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOVX posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$5.61.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1971, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4891.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -4862.72 and Pretax Margin of -4817.19.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 9.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 21, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.10, making the entire transaction reach 11,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,613. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 01, Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for 0.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 820. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,860 in total.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4817.19 while generating a return on equity of -266.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.40%.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 91.43.

In the same vein, GOVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.98.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.75 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 10.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.1082.