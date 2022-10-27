Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) last week performance was 9.58%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) established initial surge of 3.62% at $2.86, as the Stock market unbolted on October 26, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $2.88 and sunk to $2.795 before settling in for the price of $2.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMY posted a 52-week range of $1.93-$5.50.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 603.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $610.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $433.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.58.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited industry. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.10%, in contrast to 31.90% institutional ownership.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 603.20%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.51.

In the same vein, HMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, HMY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 6.6 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.