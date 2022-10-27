Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) last week performance was 10.12%

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price increase of 0.76% at $229.95. During the day, the stock rose to $232.73 and sunk to $227.77 before settling in for the price of $228.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LH posted a 52-week range of $200.32-$317.17.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $221.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $248.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 95.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 26, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer, EVP sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 210.62, making the entire transaction reach 5,265,576 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,158. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 07, Company’s EVP, President of Diagnostics bought 44 for 231.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,251. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,282 in total.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $4.7) by $0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.60% and is forecasted to reach 18.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.01, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.12.

In the same vein, LH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 20.89, a figure that is expected to reach 4.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.24 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.76% While, its Average True Range was 6.61.