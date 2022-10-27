Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) volume hits 2.46 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) set off with pace as it heaved 0.25% to $265.49. During the day, the stock rose to $270.40 and sunk to $264.055 before settling in for the price of $264.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PXD posted a 52-week range of $156.02-$279.76.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 38.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 810.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $237.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $242.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $238.63.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1932 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.25, operating margin was +36.62 and Pretax Margin of +15.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 93.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s EVP, Corporate Operations sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 286.90, making the entire transaction reach 717,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,046. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s SVP, Human Resources sold 1,835 for 279.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 512,002. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,876 in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $7) by $0.74. This company achieved a net margin of +11.82 while generating a return on equity of 12.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 810.30% and is forecasted to reach 28.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.98, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.77.

In the same vein, PXD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 24.17, a figure that is expected to reach 7.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 28.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Pioneer Natural Resources Company, PXD]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.29 million was inferior to the volume of 2.56 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.35% While, its Average True Range was 8.51.