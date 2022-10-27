Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) last month volatility was 17.19%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.01% to $0.14. During the day, the stock rose to $0.154 and sunk to $0.141 before settling in for the price of $0.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBTS posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$2.21.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9256, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6768.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 198 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.39, operating margin was -25.28 and Pretax Margin of -30.09.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.18%, in contrast to 1.58% institutional ownership.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.11 while generating a return on equity of -11.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50.

In the same vein, PBTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.90.

Technical Analysis of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

[Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., PBTS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.0579.