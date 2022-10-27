Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) return on Assets touches -69.18: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.88% to $0.26. During the day, the stock rose to $0.275 and sunk to $0.2575 before settling in for the price of $0.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POAI posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$1.33.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 25.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3659, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5831.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 30 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2.27, operating margin was -885.23 and Pretax Margin of -1430.22.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 5.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s Director bought 2,550 shares at the rate of 0.37, making the entire transaction reach 955 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 49,666. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s Director bought 2,800 for 0.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 980. This particular insider is now the holder of 47,116 in total.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1383.65 while generating a return on equity of -91.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.80%.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.73.

In the same vein, POAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40.

Technical Analysis of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

[Predictive Oncology Inc., POAI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.0271.