Quotient Limited (QTNT) Moves -3.06% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) flaunted slowness of -3.06% at $0.13, as the Stock market unbolted on October 26, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.14 and sunk to $0.1291 before settling in for the price of $0.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QTNT posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$2.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 11.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1721, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6464.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 437 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.80, operating margin was -269.58 and Pretax Margin of -322.40.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Quotient Limited industry. Quotient Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 67.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Director bought 700,000 shares at the rate of 0.20, making the entire transaction reach 140,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,405,879. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 13, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 0.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 705,879 in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.31) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -324.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quotient Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in the upcoming year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quotient Limited (QTNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47.

In the same vein, QTNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Quotient Limited, QTNT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.76 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.0127.