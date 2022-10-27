Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) EPS growth this year is 23.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on October 26, 2022, Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.31% to $4.88. During the day, the stock rose to $5.17 and sunk to $4.69 before settling in for the price of $4.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RXT posted a 52-week range of $3.70-$18.50.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -43.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $209.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $207.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.30.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -43.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.60.

In the same vein, RXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rackspace Technology Inc., RXT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.68 million was better the volume of 1.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.