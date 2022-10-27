Recent developments with Black Knight Inc. (BKI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.59 cents.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $62.24, up 3.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.30 and dropped to $62.15 before settling in for the closing price of $62.09. Over the past 52 weeks, BKI has traded in a range of $52.00-$84.27.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 7.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -22.70%. With a float of $150.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6400 employees.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Black Knight Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 199,877. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,440 shares at a rate of $58.10, taking the stock ownership to the 7,746 shares.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.15% during the next five years compared to 34.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Black Knight Inc.’s (BKI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Black Knight Inc. (BKI)

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Black Knight Inc.’s (BKI) raw stochastic average was set at 43.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.85 in the near term. At $65.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $67.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.35. The third support level lies at $60.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.90 billion has total of 156,025K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,475 M in contrast with the sum of 207,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 394,500 K and last quarter income was 40,300 K.