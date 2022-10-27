Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) volume hits 1.33 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) set off with pace as it heaved 2.15% to $10.95. During the day, the stock rose to $11.55 and sunk to $10.27 before settling in for the price of $10.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RXRX posted a 52-week range of $4.92-$21.19.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -177.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.09.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 400 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.55, operating margin was -1795.79 and Pretax Margin of -1832.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.10%, in contrast to 82.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 14, this organization’s Chief Business Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 10.92, making the entire transaction reach 109,180 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 88,773. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 06, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,500 for 11.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,105. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of -1832.18 while generating a return on equity of -47.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -177.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.59 in the upcoming year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 97.27.

In the same vein, RXRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., RXRX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.96 million was inferior to the volume of 1.1 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.