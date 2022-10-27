REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

October 25, 2022, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) trading session started at the price of $0.60, that was 4.72% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6489 and dropped to $0.5901 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. A 52-week range for REE has been $0.58 – $7.49.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -628.30%. With a float of $192.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $292.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 270 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -16483.33, operating margin of -8591600.00, and the pretax margin is -8400816.67.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward REE Automotive Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 20.82%, while institutional ownership is 22.20%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8422166.67 while generating a return on equity of -226.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

The latest stats from [REE Automotive Ltd., REE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.73 million was inferior to 1.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9346, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8538. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6529. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6803. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7117. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5941, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5627. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5353.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

There are 322,980K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 202.52 million. As of now, sales total 10 K while income totals -505,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -23,694 K.