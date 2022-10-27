Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) went up 0.23% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.23% to $57.59. During the day, the stock rose to $58.61 and sunk to $57.37 before settling in for the price of $57.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSR posted a 52-week range of $46.68-$61.79.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 6.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $308.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $302.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.46.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5700 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.32, operating margin was +33.33 and Pretax Margin of +23.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 86.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 20, this organization’s Director bought 700 shares at the rate of 58.60, making the entire transaction reach 41,020 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,350. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s CFO sold 15,000 for 58.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 884,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 41,449 in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.62) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.01, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.52.

In the same vein, QSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

[Restaurant Brands International Inc., QSR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.57% While, its Average True Range was 1.27.