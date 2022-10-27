Rio Tinto Group (RIO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $67.13: Right on the Precipice

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price increase of 3.38% at $56.91. During the day, the stock rose to $57.345 and sunk to $55.45 before settling in for the price of $55.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIO posted a 52-week range of $50.92-$84.01.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 115.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.62 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.06 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $89.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.13.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. Rio Tinto Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.50%, in contrast to 10.60% institutional ownership.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rio Tinto Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 115.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.24, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.49.

In the same vein, RIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.86.

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.13 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.88.