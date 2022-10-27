RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) return on Assets touches 19.69: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price increase of 42.98% at $1.63. During the day, the stock rose to $1.81 and sunk to $1.10 before settling in for the price of $1.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$5.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -30.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.32 billion, simultaneously with a float of $564.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2138, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0222.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1235 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.09, operating margin was +26.98 and Pretax Margin of +31.21.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Tobacco Industry. RLX Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.34%, in contrast to 30.80% institutional ownership.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +23.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -30.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in the upcoming year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.39.

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.27, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX), its last 5-days Average volume was 21.89 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 9.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.1701.