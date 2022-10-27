Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) went up 2.82% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on October 26, 2022, Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.82% to $388.65. During the day, the stock rose to $397.855 and sunk to $381.84 before settling in for the price of $378.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ROP posted a 52-week range of $356.21-$501.54.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $388.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $424.03.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 19300 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.80, operating margin was +27.34 and Pretax Margin of +22.00.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Roper Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s Director sold 250 shares at the rate of 398.39, making the entire transaction reach 99,598 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,653. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Director sold 250 for 443.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 110,922. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,869 in total.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.59) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +17.01 while generating a return on equity of 8.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.10% and is forecasted to reach 14.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.05, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.22.

In the same vein, ROP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.63, a figure that is expected to reach 3.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Roper Technologies Inc., ROP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.97 million was better the volume of 0.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.39% While, its Average True Range was 9.87.