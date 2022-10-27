SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is 9.87% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) set off with pace as it heaved 2.41% to $56.47. During the day, the stock rose to $57.62 and sunk to $55.185 before settling in for the price of $55.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEAS posted a 52-week range of $40.01-$76.57.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 88.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 180.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.82.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2800 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.56, operating margin was +30.77 and Pretax Margin of +17.05.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Leisure industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 13, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 48.75, making the entire transaction reach 195,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 162,129. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 4,000 for 54.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 216,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 166,129 in total.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +17.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 180.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 88.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.30, and its Beta score is 2.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.10.

In the same vein, SEAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.69, a figure that is expected to reach 2.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Going through the that latest performance of [SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., SEAS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.72 million was inferior to the volume of 1.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.88% While, its Average True Range was 2.31.