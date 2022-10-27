Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 139,710 K

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $23.39, plunging -0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.84 and dropped to $23.16 before settling in for the closing price of $23.30. Within the past 52 weeks, SNDX’s price has moved between $13.27 and $26.51.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 158.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 124.90%. With a float of $53.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 59 employees.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 774,411. In this transaction Director of this company sold 29,899 shares at a rate of $25.90, taking the stock ownership to the 32,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 16,231 for $25.29, making the entire transaction worth $410,508. This insider now owns 17,659 shares in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.63) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.66 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) raw stochastic average was set at 72.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.65 in the near term. At $24.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.29.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.25 billion based on 56,565K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 139,710 K and income totals 24,930 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -37,572 K in sales during its previous quarter.