Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) last month volatility was 6.61%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price increase of 4.37% at $3.82. During the day, the stock rose to $3.94 and sunk to $3.60 before settling in for the price of $3.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TME posted a 52-week range of $2.95-$8.86.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 48.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 104.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.61 billion, simultaneously with a float of $837.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.73.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5966 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.35, operating margin was +8.70 and Pretax Margin of +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 104.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.54, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.59.

In the same vein, TME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), its last 5-days Average volume was 13.03 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 14.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.