TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) 14-day ATR is 0.23: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price increase of 1.87% at $4.89. During the day, the stock rose to $5.015 and sunk to $4.7457 before settling in for the price of $4.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTI posted a 52-week range of $2.32-$5.82.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -181.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $127.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $595.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.90.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.70%, in contrast to 60.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 27, this organization’s Sr. Vice President bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 3.35, making the entire transaction reach 8,375 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 26, Company’s Sr. Vice President bought 7,500 for 3.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,500 in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -181.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $55.57, and its Beta score is 2.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.24.

In the same vein, TTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.