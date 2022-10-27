The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.61M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) set off with pace as it heaved 2.19% to $18.21. During the day, the stock rose to $18.74 and sunk to $17.93 before settling in for the price of $17.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAIN posted a 52-week range of $15.23-$48.88.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was -4.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.19.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 96.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Director sold 1,021,923 shares at the rate of 26.00, making the entire transaction reach 26,569,998 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Director sold 209,238 for 26.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,606,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 73,529 in total.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.99, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.69.

In the same vein, HAIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Hain Celestial Group Inc., HAIN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.23 million was inferior to the volume of 1.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.