The key reasons why Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is -99.22% away from 52-week high?

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price increase of 0.11% at $0.27. During the day, the stock rose to $0.285 and sunk to $0.2652 before settling in for the price of $0.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGRX posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$34.80.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $202.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3477, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.4817.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 30 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -32.11, operating margin was -1731.41 and Pretax Margin of -1826.24.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.57%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 0.45, making the entire transaction reach 22,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 64,343.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$6) by -$2. This company achieved a net margin of -1826.24 while generating a return on equity of -255.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in the upcoming year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.99.

In the same vein, AGRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -21.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.65 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.0187.