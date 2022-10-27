The key reasons why Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is -65.38% away from 52-week high?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 3.69% to $2.25. During the day, the stock rose to $2.29 and sunk to $2.13 before settling in for the price of $2.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABUS posted a 52-week range of $1.85-$6.50.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 49.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $331.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.57.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 85 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +84.05, operating margin was -652.07 and Pretax Margin of -693.91.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.89%, in contrast to 29.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 200,000 shares at the rate of 5.09, making the entire transaction reach 1,018,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,303,403.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -693.91 while generating a return on equity of -56.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in the upcoming year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.91.

In the same vein, ABUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

[Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, ABUS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.