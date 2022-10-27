The key reasons why Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is -70.32% away from 52-week high?

As on October 26, 2022, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) started slowly as it slid -8.39% to $3.82. During the day, the stock rose to $4.28 and sunk to $3.78 before settling in for the price of $4.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CANO posted a 52-week range of $3.81-$12.87.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.94.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2150 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.29, operating margin was -5.89 and Pretax Margin of -7.25.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Cano Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.30%, in contrast to 73.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director bought 300,000 shares at the rate of 6.81, making the entire transaction reach 2,043,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 314,825. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06, Company’s CEO and President bought 15,000 for 8.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 120,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,891,962 in total.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1.12 while generating a return on equity of -4.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cano Health Inc. (CANO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84.

In the same vein, CANO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cano Health Inc., CANO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 13.47 million was better the volume of 4.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.