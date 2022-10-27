The key reasons why Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is -38.58% away from 52-week high?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price decrease of -3.97% at $78.47. During the day, the stock rose to $82.87 and sunk to $78.205 before settling in for the price of $81.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LYV posted a 52-week range of $73.35-$127.75.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -67.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $224.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $84.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $97.41.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 10200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.87, operating margin was -6.69 and Pretax Margin of -9.75.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 72.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 23, this organization’s President & CEO sold 78,000 shares at the rate of 74.41, making the entire transaction reach 5,804,024 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,799,273. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 22, Company’s President & CEO sold 78,000 for 77.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,081,319. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,777,273 in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.79) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -10.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in the upcoming year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.26.

In the same vein, LYV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51, a figure that is expected to reach 1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.55 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.97 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.73% While, its Average True Range was 2.98.