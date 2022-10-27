The key reasons why Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) is -87.37% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) had a quiet start as it plunged -27.52% to $2.16. During the day, the stock rose to $2.65 and sunk to $2.12 before settling in for the price of $2.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSHA posted a 52-week range of $1.35-$17.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -166.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $87.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.54.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 35.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 23, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,325 shares at the rate of 3.47, making the entire transaction reach 11,538 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 266,121. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 22, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,717 for 3.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 34,010. This particular insider is now the holder of 269,446 in total.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.07) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -166.60% and is forecasted to reach -3.06 in the upcoming year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36.

In the same vein, TSHA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., TSHA]. Its last 5-days volume of 20.45 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.