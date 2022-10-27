Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) EPS growth this year is 235.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 2.01% to $18.23. During the day, the stock rose to $18.86 and sunk to $17.87 before settling in for the price of $17.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MODG posted a 52-week range of $16.80-$31.39.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 29.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 235.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $184.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $152.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.08.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 24800 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.65, operating margin was +6.78 and Pretax Margin of +11.19.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Leisure industry. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 80.20% institutional ownership.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.28 while generating a return on equity of 14.78.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 235.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.40, and its Beta score is 1.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91.

In the same vein, MODG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

[Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., MODG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.