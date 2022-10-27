Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) EPS growth this year is 83.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) set off with pace as it heaved 6.58% to $23.32. During the day, the stock rose to $23.72 and sunk to $22.53 before settling in for the price of $21.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TCOM posted a 52-week range of $14.29-$31.60.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $647.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $631.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.62.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Trip.com Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.00%, in contrast to 54.50% institutional ownership.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.90% and is forecasted to reach 8.09 in the upcoming year.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.72.

In the same vein, TCOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Trip.com Group Limited, TCOM]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.74 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.94.