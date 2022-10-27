Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) went down -2.45% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.45% at $13.15. During the day, the stock rose to $13.68 and sunk to $12.97 before settling in for the price of $13.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TROX posted a 52-week range of $11.14-$26.31.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 22.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -72.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.51.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Chemicals Industry. Tronox Holdings plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 69.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s SVP and CFO bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 15.86, making the entire transaction reach 79,291 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 329,326. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16, Company’s SVP, General Counsel & Sec. bought 3,000 for 16.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 48,120. This particular insider is now the holder of 189,312 in total.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.75) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tronox Holdings plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -72.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.57, and its Beta score is 1.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.54.

In the same vein, TROX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.