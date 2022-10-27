Uxin Limited (UXIN) average volume reaches $937.00K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 9.92% to $0.48. During the day, the stock rose to $0.48 and sunk to $0.4301 before settling in for the price of $0.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UXIN posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$2.67.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $396.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $226.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6107, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7618.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 814 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.92, operating margin was -23.29 and Pretax Margin of -8.76.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Uxin Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.13%, in contrast to 39.20% institutional ownership.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uxin Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.20%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uxin Limited (UXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82.

In the same vein, UXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04.

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

[Uxin Limited, UXIN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.0540.