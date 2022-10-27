V.F. Corporation (VFC) 14-day ATR is 1.35: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on October 26, 2022, V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) started slowly as it slid -1.47% to $28.21. During the day, the stock rose to $29.275 and sunk to $28.005 before settling in for the price of $28.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VFC posted a 52-week range of $27.03-$78.91.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 242.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $387.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $387.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.01.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 35000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.86, operating margin was +14.38 and Pretax Margin of +12.83.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. V.F. Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 90.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 41.44, making the entire transaction reach 414,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 115,528. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s Director bought 6,000 for 44.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 268,572. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,146 in total.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.25 while generating a return on equity of 36.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

V.F. Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 242.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for V.F. Corporation (VFC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.02, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92.

In the same vein, VFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [V.F. Corporation, VFC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.79 million was better the volume of 3.73 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.83% While, its Average True Range was 1.28.