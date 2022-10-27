Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) last month volatility was 4.09%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.56% at $23.38. During the day, the stock rose to $23.85 and sunk to $23.24 before settling in for the price of $23.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VNO posted a 52-week range of $20.03-$47.26.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 128.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.22.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. Vornado Realty Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.09%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 13, this organization’s Director sold 119,100 shares at the rate of 41.97, making the entire transaction reach 4,998,913 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,100,451.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 128.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.69, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.95.

In the same vein, VNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.01 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.