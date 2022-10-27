Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) EPS growth this year is -31.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) set off with pace as it heaved 2.36% to $0.21. During the day, the stock rose to $0.215 and sunk to $0.1988 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WINT posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$1.94.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 60.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3409, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6716.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 5.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 27, this organization’s President and CEO bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 0.38, making the entire transaction reach 950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 226,558. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 26, Company’s SVP & CFO bought 3,000 for 0.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,800 in total.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -121.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in the upcoming year.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, WINT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Windtree Therapeutics Inc., WINT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.76 million was inferior to the volume of 0.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.0288.