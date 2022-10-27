Wingstop Inc. (WING) Open at price of $155.00: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price increase of 15.28% at $155.45. During the day, the stock rose to $164.7099 and sunk to $145.29 before settling in for the price of $134.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WING posted a 52-week range of $67.67-$172.63.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $128.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $115.68.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 890 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.86, operating margin was +24.87 and Pretax Margin of +20.85.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 208 shares at the rate of 74.32, making the entire transaction reach 15,458 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,214. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 66 for 136.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,992. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,908 in total.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.36) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wingstop Inc. (WING). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $115.92, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.54.

In the same vein, WING’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wingstop Inc. (WING)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.62 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.36% While, its Average True Range was 10.75.