WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.25M

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) open the trading on October 26, 2022, remained unchanged at $1.99. During the day, the stock rose to $2.09 and sunk to $1.925 before settling in for the price of $1.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAPS posted a 52-week range of $1.59-$12.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 152.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $292.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1768, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.4114.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 606 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +93.60, operating margin was -2.13 and Pretax Margin of +78.50.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. WM Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.70%, in contrast to 57.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 23, this organization’s General Counsel sold 12,250 shares at the rate of 2.65, making the entire transaction reach 32,478 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 200,681. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 23, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 28,174 for 2.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 74,698. This particular insider is now the holder of 383,602 in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.04) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +31.26 while generating a return on equity of 49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 152.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32.

In the same vein, MAPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

[WM Technology Inc., MAPS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.1993.