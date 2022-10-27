ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) PE Ratio stood at $0.47: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on October 26, 2022, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) started slowly as it slid -0.37% to $24.33. During the day, the stock rose to $25.05 and sunk to $23.55 before settling in for the price of $24.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZIM posted a 52-week range of $22.53-$91.23.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 766.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.38.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4427 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.33, operating margin was +54.02 and Pretax Margin of +52.71.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.42%, in contrast to 45.10% institutional ownership.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $12.53) by $1.66. This company achieved a net margin of +43.25 while generating a return on equity of 190.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 766.20% and is forecasted to reach 8.06 in the upcoming year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.40.

In the same vein, ZIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 51.56, a figure that is expected to reach 9.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., ZIM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.2 million was lower the volume of 4.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.54% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.