ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) average volume reaches $3.58M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.14% at $45.68. During the day, the stock rose to $47.765 and sunk to $44.70 before settling in for the price of $46.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZI posted a 52-week range of $30.31-$79.17.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 372.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $401.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $293.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.25.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2742 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.27, operating margin was +20.53 and Pretax Margin of +13.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.30%, in contrast to 87.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 10, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 43.39, making the entire transaction reach 216,929 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,137,531. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 03, Company’s Pres, Chief Operating Officer sold 17,797 for 41.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 746,853. This particular insider is now the holder of 577,329 in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.63 while generating a return on equity of 9.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 372.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in the upcoming year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 61.20.

In the same vein, ZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.95 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.27% While, its Average True Range was 2.38.