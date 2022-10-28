10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) last month performance of -15.45% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 27, 2022, 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.74% to $26.77. During the day, the stock rose to $28.195 and sunk to $26.62 before settling in for the price of $27.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TXG posted a 52-week range of $23.81-$187.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.37.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. 10x Genomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 93.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 23, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 987 shares at the rate of 35.19, making the entire transaction reach 34,734 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,092. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 23, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,715 for 35.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 95,544. This particular insider is now the holder of 966,102 in total.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.39) by -$0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.21 in the upcoming year.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.14.

In the same vein, TXG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

Going through the that latest performance of [10x Genomics Inc., TXG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.24 million was inferior to the volume of 1.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.46% While, its Average True Range was 2.21.